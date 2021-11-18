A Brooklyn Park teenager with a long history of crime is facing new rounds of felony charges stemming from a series of carjackings, aggravated robberies, credit card fraud and a shooting.

Asa Demetrius Huff-Jones Jr. was charged with multiple crimes that happened between December 2020 and April 2021, according to court documents filed this week in Hennepin County District Court.

The 17-year-old made a court appearance Tuesday and was ordered to stand trial as an adult by Judge Amy Dawson. He remained the Hennepin County jail Thursday afternoon.

According to the charges:

The boy's crime spree began Dec. 4 when he carjacked a woman on the 2500blockofS. HumboldtAvenue. The teen approached the woman unloading groceries and Christmas items and demanded keys to her NissanRogue. He struck the woman in the head with a handgun and made off with her car and wallet.

A short time later, the suspect met two other men at a Holiday gas station in Crystal. The men used the woman's credit card to buy $1,050ingiftcards. Police found the woman's house keys at the Holiday store.

A week later, the teenager pulled up along a former classmate walking on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue in New Hope. The teen pulled out a black gun and told the victim to "give me your stuff." The suspect made off with $5.

On Feb. 6, the teen suspect communicating on Snapchat arranged a meeting with a juvenile he knew from school to buy an iPhone X. When the juvenile got into a van, the suspect ordered the juvenile to give him his wallet containing approximately$340,andhisphone. In a Miranda complaint, the suspect admitted to the robbery, saying "wepulledup,[Victim]hoppedin,wethentookhismoney,wetookhis phone."The suspect said he usedaBBgunthatlookedandsoundedlikearealgun.

On Feb. 15, police responded to a motor vehicle theft call on the 3600 block of Thomas Avenue N. The victim told police the suspect and an accomplice choked and pistol-whipped him and stole his DodgeDurango.Police later arrested the teen suspect at a Cub Foods in Brooklyn Park.

The latest crime occurred April 17 in the parking lot of a convenience store on the 6200 block of West Broadway in Brooklyn Park. The teen meet up with another man he had chatted with using theSnapchathandle"Sosa"to sell him a gun. When the buyer got into the teen's vehicle, the teen and a driver of that vehicle pulled outGlockhandgunswith extendedmagazines.The buyer gave the teen $500, then got out of the car without getting a gun. The teen then shot the buyer in the leg. The suspect was arrested April 28 and had a .40caliberGlockhandgunthatwas allegedlyusedinaseparate incidentinCoonRapids.

The teen has a long record of crime dating to 2005, including convictions for assault, drug possession, driving with a suspended license and other minor driving offenses, court records show.

The suspect's next court appearance is set for Dec. 15.