A shooting at a Brooklyn Park apartment building Friday night killed one person and injured another.
Brooklyn Park officers were notified at 8:50 p.m. Friday about a gunshot victim in a vehicle on Interstate 94 at 57th Avenue N., police said. They found two people with injuries, and learned that a shooting had happened at an apartment building in the 8400 block of Regent Avenue N. The victims then drove to where police found them.
Both were taken to area hospitals, where one of the victims died.
The case remains under investigation. Anonymous tips with information about the shooting can be submitted to Brooklyn Park police here.
