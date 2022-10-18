A couple from Brooklyn Park died in the Mille Lacs County cabin from what officials suspect was carbon monoxide poisoning.
A 911 call from the couple's son sent deputies to the hunting cabin near Isle about 10:20 p.m. Sunday, and they located the bodies of Mai Lee and Moon Lee, both 66, the Sheriff's Office said.
Isle Fire Department personnel measured dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in the cabin, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office said the couple's cabin lacked sufficient ventilation while they used a small charcoal stove. No carbon monoxide detector was located in the cabin.
