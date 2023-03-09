It doesn't fall on a Friday, but Twin Cities fans will still be in love with the news that the Cure are due to perform one Thursday night in June at Xcel Energy Center.

The British mope-rock kings of "Friday, I'm in Love" and "Just Like Heaven" fame included a June 8 date in St. Paul on their newly announced, 30-concert "Shows of a Lost World Tour," their first U.S. trek since 2016. Their U.K. pals the Twilight Sad will open all dates, set to begin May 10 in New Orleans.

True to their misanthropic, disenchanted character, Robert Smith and the band are pledging an extra effort to spoil the party for Ticketmaster's dynamic-pricing policies and ticket resellers. Fans must register for tickets (with a limit of four per sale) via Ticketmaster's VerifiedFan program between now and Monday for the first crack at seats.

"We have priced tickets to benefit fans," the band posted on its website. It also pledged, "Apart from a few Hollywood Bowl charity seats, there be no 'platinum' or 'dynamically priced' tickets on this tour."

Smith and Co. earned widespread raves for their European tour dates last year, which dug deep into a discography ranging from their 1979 debut LP to unreleased tunes from their much-anticipated first album in 14 years (no release date yet). The band went 20 years between Minnesota tour stops but finally ended the wait in 2016 with a three-hour, 35-song marathon, also at Xcel Center.

St. Paul's hockey arena will probably host another '80s U.K. alt-pop hero later this year, as Peter Gabriel listed the city as one of the stops to be added on his newly announced U.S. tour, with dates and destinations yet to be announced. Or at least hope it's at the X and not Roy Wilkins Auditorium.