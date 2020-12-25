Scandalous

"Bridgerton," a new series about upper-class courtship in 1810 London, opens with all the pomp and circumstance of PBS theater, the kind of British drama you can watch with the grandparents over a spot of tea. But take note: Shonda Rhimes is one of the executive producers, which means the romance gets super steamy about halfway through the eight episodes. "Downton Abbey's" Violet Crawley would be aghast.

Now streaming on Netflix

All in the family

"Laura Ingalls Wilder: From Prairie to Page," coproduced by Twin Cities Public Television, celebrates the author's impact on multiple generations. But the "American Masters" special is most fascinated with the contributions of her daughter, Rose, who played a bigger role in churning out the "Little House" books than previously realized.

7 p.m. Tuesday, TPT, Ch. 2

Knock 'em dead

Some of the country's best standups transform a fake funeral parlor into a comedy club in "Yearly Departed," a look back at a historically awful 2020. The setup is a bit contrived, but it's always a treat to watch Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish and Natasha Leggero in action. Stick around for the final "eulogy" featuring a certain pop superstar.

Starts streaming Wednesday on Amazon Prime

Having a ball

New Year's Eve celebrations on TV will be subdued, which means the hosts will be more vital than ever. With that in mind, you may want to spend the evening with Joel McHale and Ken Jeong as they preside over "Fox's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2021," a 3 ½-hour party in which the former "Community" co-stars rib special guests and each other.

7 p.m. Thursday, KMSP, Ch. 9

Kiernan Shipka

Witchcraft

"The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" was never as clever as "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," but this final season has an inventive twist near the end that will appeal to viewers aware that the teenage witch has a long history on TV. Plus, it's one last chance for star Kiernan Shipka to show off an awesome sweater collection. Buffy was never this stylish.

Starts streaming Thursday on Netflix

Neal Justin