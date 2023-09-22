More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Early voting begins for Minneapolis, St. Paul City Council elections
In Minneapolis, all council member seats are back up for grabs this year following a truncated two-year term due to redistricting.
Politics
Minn. cannabis director resigns after one day amid report she sold illegal products
Before being named Minnesota's cannabis director, Erin DuPree was selling high-dose cannabis products at her hemp shop that weren't compliant with state law.
High Schools
Minneapolis Southwest's Scott is state's fastest at Griak Invitational
Scott finished second among high school boys. Norah Hushagen of Forest Lake was the top Minnesota girl.
St. Cloud
Belated inauguration for joint CSB/SJU president celebrates 'integrated, enduring' campuses
Brian Bruess is the first in Minnesota to serve simultaneously as president of two four-year private colleges.
Wild
In re-signing with Wild, Johansson rekindled powerful teammate connections
Forward Marcus Johansson rejoins teammates Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek to show his chemistry with the Wild.