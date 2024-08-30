Brewers beat the Reds in 10 innings in the first game of a doubleheader

''I was always going to use Devin if we took the lead,'' manager Pat Murphy said. ''He's the one guy who can get a punch (strikeout) and maybe not give up a run. That's why I chose Turang to bunt for a hit. He was safe but even if he wasn't, we're going to get one run maybe. That's not the way you do it on the road. Usually, you play for two. I just felt like with Devin available. It doesn't always work.''