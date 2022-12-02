Marco Rossi's slump is over.

Since he was sent to the minors after an unproductive start with the Wild, Rossi has potted his first goal of the season while helping Iowa to a pair of wins over San Jose in the American Hockey League.

The center has four points in two games, registering an assist on Wednesday after scoring and picking up two assists in his return to Iowa's lineup on Tuesday.

Iowa's next game is Saturday at home against Chicago.

Rossi was assigned to the AHL on Monday after being a healthy scratch for four games and five overall since making the Wild out of training camp.

"He's not happy, but he understands the process," Wild coach Dean Evason said. "He understands what we are doing as an organization."

During camp, Rossi flashed the playmaking skills the Wild buzzed about after they drafted him ninth overall in 2020. He led the NHL in preseason scoring with nine points in six games.

But once the regular season began, the 21-year-old struggled to maintain that rhythm. Rossi had only one assist in 16 games, this after he eclipsed 50 points last season with Iowa.

"He wasn't a liability here defensively," Evason said. "He was really sound. We just don't want him playing six, seven minutes a game.

"We want him to play hockey and do what he can do to the best of his ability, and we feel right now that's in Iowa until he gets … back here."

Aside from contributing offensively, the Wild hope Rossi uses this assignment to gain confidence and "feel good about his game," Evason said.

Chemistry on display

Longtime teammates Connor Dewar and Mason Shaw aren't just linemates and roommates. They've also become one of the Wild's reliable duos on the penalty kill.

"Definitely isn't something that happens overnight," Shaw said of his chemistry with Dewar. "But it seems to be translating pretty nicely for us here."

Before facing Edmonton on Thursday, Dewar and Shaw were on the ice together for only one power-play goal against the Wild. But they also scored one, with Shaw setting up Dewar for a shorthanded tally Nov. 13 vs. San Jose.

"They work well together, but they work," Evason said of Dewar and Shaw, who were in the minors with Iowa before settling in with the Wild. "They're both very diligent workers. They just continually push and push. The way we kill penalties, you have to have that energy, but you have to have that work ethic."

Injury update

Jonas Brodin returned to action Sunday vs. Arizona, logging his 700th career game after missing two with illness, but the defenseman was sidelined again Thursday — this time because of a lower-body injury.

Evason said the issue was "not as bad" as the team anticipated, and the plan is for Brodin to travel on the team's next road trip that begins Sunday at Dallas.

Andrej Sustr will also make the trip after the Wild recalled the defenseman from Iowa on Thursday.

Brandon Duhaime and Ryan Hartman won't accompany the team. Both forwards are out with upper-body injuries; Hartman, who hasn't played since getting hurt Oct. 30 at Chicago, has skated a couple of times, Evason said.

Walker recognized

Wild prospect Sammy Walker was named the AHL Rookie of the Month for November after racking up five goals and eight assists for 13 points in 12 games with Iowa.

The Edina native leads all AHL rookies in scoring with 18 points through 18 games. Walker signed with the Wild in August after four seasons with the Gophers, including the past three as captain.