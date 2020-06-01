Even though she has performed in the Twin Cities four times in the last eight months, you know local music lovers can’t get enough of Brandi Carlile.

No, she’s not coming here soon. No big concerts are. But Carlile is doing a livestreaming concert at 8 p.m. Central on Monday (today), playing her Grammy-winning “By the Way, I Forgive” album in its entirety, via veeps.com.

Oh yeah, it’s also a celebration of her 39th birthday.

Music lovers who saw Carlile on any of her three nights at the Fillmore Minneapolis in February know that she can tailor a special show each time. Her full-band performance last year at the Minnesota State Fair was one of the best concerts of 2019.

On Monday, the singer-songwriter will be joined by the Twins, Phil and Tim Hanseroth, and Josh Neumann. They will play her 2018 album from beginning to end and other material.

This promises to be the first in a series of full-album concerts, done in reverse chronological order. Next up: 2015’s “The Firewatcher’s Daughter.”

Carlile actually let her fans vote for which album to perform first. And she announced, “In a changed world, I believe I will find catharsis in playing the album that changed my life.”

Tickets for Monday’s livestream start at $10 to raise money for Carlile’s band and crew. To purchase tickets, go to brandicarlile.veeps.com.

Said Carlile: “We haven’t laid off anyone from our band and crew. We’re continuing to pay salaries and to pay everybody, and everybody is out of work. So I am honored and excited to be able to donate all proceeds from our livestream to pay the band and crew who are out of work this summer. So I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support.”