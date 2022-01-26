Introduction: Anthony Edwards had 40 points for the Wolves on Tuesday in an important 109-107 win over Portland. The Wolves overcame a sluggish first half, raised their record over .500 and set themselves up for a decent road trip with the victory over the Blazers.

5:00: Former Vikings head coach Brad Childress joins the show to discuss a number of subjects, including: What is it really like to interview for a big job with the Vikings? What happens after you get fired? What does he think of Kirk Cousins? And what has he liked in this year's playoffs now that he's retired and can just sit back to watch football?

26:00: The Vikings might be nearing the end of their general manager search ... Aaron Rodgers can't stop talking about how he is perceived, which is part of his problem. ... David Ortiz is headed to the Hall of Fame.

