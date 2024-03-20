Ron Haggstrom, David La Vaque, Jim Paulsen, Heather Rule, Joe Gunther and Theo Franz will spend the boys basketball state tournament's four days tracking down stories beyond the games. Come back often to see what they've found.

Wayzata sophomore Isaac Olmstead picks up the pace

When it comes to numbers, Wayzata sophomore guard Isaac Olmstead made some big gains this season.

Wednesday's Class 4A boys basketball state tournament victory against Rogers marked the third consecutive game in which he scored 17 or more points — well above his season average of 10.8.

Jackson McAndrew tends to a bloody nose.

In addition, he set Wayzata's record for assists in a season, which he estimated around the "130-something" plateau, in the Section 6 playoffs against Edina.

All this from a point guard listed at 5-10, a generous figure.

"Some day," Wayzata coach Bryan Schnettler said. "He's getting there."

"Not yet," Olmstead admitted.

Olmstead has already grown in the ways of basketball.

"Him stepping up down the stretch of this season has been good to see," teammate Jackson McAndrew said. "He's been leading our offense from his point guard spot."

Olmstead returned the favor to the 6-7 McAndrew, the Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year.

"You get it to him in the post — that's a free assist," Olmstead said.

When McAndrew left Wednesday's game with a bloody nose, Olmstead kept feeding his team of willing finishers. He was credited with six assists.

"We have so much talent on our team, and I like to pass the ball a lot," Olmstead said. "We have a lot of guys who can hit shots, and we moved the ball around today."

A dozen-game day begins

The first fans have made their way into Target Center and Williams Arena for the boys basketball state tournament opening day. Wednesday will be a busy six-game, 12-hour session at both sites.

The Class 4A quarterfinals will start at 10 a.m. at Target Center, coinciding with the Class 3A games at the same time at Williams Arena.

The Class 2A quarterfinals will take over the night session with a split venue, two games at each location. Class 1A's quarterfinals will be held Thursday at Williams Arena, starting at 11 a.m.

All four defending champions are back and looking for more. Class 4A title holder Wayzata (27-1) and Class 3A's Totino-Grace (24-5), the two-time reigning champion, hold the No. 1 seeds and are the top-ranked teams in their classes.

Class 2A defending champion Albany (28-2) is the No. 2 seed behind top-ranked Breck (28-1). In Class 1A, title holder Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (23-7) isn't seeded and draws No. 1-ranked Cherry (28-2) in the quarterfinals.

The field won't quite be cut in half today, but look for the defending champions to move on play again Thursday in 4A and 3A and Friday in 2A.

The games are on now. Want to watch them?

