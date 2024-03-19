To check out the brackets and plan for yourself: Class 4A | Class 3A | Class 2A | Class 1A

To see a streamed game: Quarterfinal games are available for a fee on NSPN.

If you can wait: Ch. 45 will televise the semifinals and championship games starting Thursday.

To be there: Tickets prices range from $11 to $22 and are available at mshsl.org/tickets.

Fans who love to watch fast-paced games should enjoy the boys basketball state tournament this year. Nine of the 32 teams average more than 80 points per game. Here's who they are, from highest scoring average to No. 9, who's behind all this scoring and when they play in the first round this week. Important note: Two of the high-scoring teams play each other in Class 3A's first round Wednesday.

Cherry, 91.9 ppg

Who: Cherry's leader is Isaac Asuma, signed with the Gophers, and he's accompanied by his brother and cousins. When and where: 11 a.m. Thursday vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at Target Center, Class 1A.

Breck, 85.7 ppg

Who: Daniel Freitag, All-Metro first-teamer signed with Wisconsin and averaging 25.9 points and 6.4 assists per game, is the standout here. When and where: 6 p.m. Wednesday vs. Waseca at Williams Arena, Class 2A.

Chisago Lakes, 84.1 ppg

Who: It starts with senior forward Patrick Rowe's 30.8 points per game. When and where: 2 p.m. Wednesday vs. Mankato East at Williams Arena, Class 3A.

Totino-Grace, 84.1 ppg

Who: Isaiah Johnson-Arigu, a first-team All-Metro forward, averages 20.2 points and 4.5 assists per game. When and where: 10 a.m. Wednesday vs. Stewartville at Williams Arena, Class 3A.

Minnetonka, 83.9 ppg

Who: Greyson Uelmen, Jordan Cain and Andy Stefonowicz all average more than 17 points per game. When and where: 4 p.m. Wednesday vs. Coon Rapids at Target Center, Class 4A.

Wayzata, 83.9 ppg

Who: The Metro Player of the Year, Jackson McAndrew, contributes 23.9 points per game to the cause. When and where: 10 a.m. Wednesday vs. Rogers at Target Center, Class 4A.

Nevis, 83.5 ppg

Who: A 6-7 center, junior Alex Lester, leads this charge. When and where: 1 p.m. Thursday vs. Mountain Lake-Comfrey at Target Center, Class 1A.

Park Center, 83.4 ppg

Who: All-Metro first-teamer Casmir Chavis produces 23.5 points and 6.2 assists per game. When and where: 2 p.m. Wednesday vs. Eagan at Target Center, Class 4A.

Mankato East, 80.8 ppg

Who: Senior Carson Schweim is generally joined by a crowd of double-figure scorers. Where and when: 2 p.m. Wednesday vs. Chisago Lakes at Williams Arena, Class 3A.



