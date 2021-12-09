Prince Aligbe, Minnehaha Academy, F, 6-6, senior. College: Boston College.

Kendall Blue, East Ridge, G, 6-6, senior. College: St. Thomas.

Alonzo Dodd, South St. Paul, G, 6-2, senior. College: undecided.

Jack Janicki, White Bear Lake, G, 6-4, junior. College: undecided.

Ahjany Lee, Totino-Grace, C, 6-11, senior. College: St. Thomas.

Mercy Miller, Minnehaha Academy, G, 6-4, sophomore. College: undecided.

Elvis Nnaji, Hopkins, C, 6-9, senior. College: undecided.

C.J. O'Hara, Hopkins, G, 6-4, junior. College: undecided.

Chiddi Obiazor, Eden Prairie, F, 6-5, junior. College: undecided.

Nolan Winter, Lakeville North, F, 6-9, junior. College: undecided.