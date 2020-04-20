A 4-year-old boy driving an all-terrain vehicle in central Minnesota crashed the vehicle and suffered a severe head injury, authorities said Sunday.

The incident occurred midafternoon Saturday in St. Augusta, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

Deputies called to the scene in the 22000 block of 23rd Avenue found the injured boy, who was flown by air ambulance to Minneapolis Children’s Hospital after he “sustained a significant head injury.”

His parents told authorities that the 4-year-old hopped onto the 50cc ATV after his siblings got off. The boy, who had on a helmet, drove over a dirt mound on the rural property, before dropping 4 to 5 feet.

Identities of the boy and his parents have not been released.