Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly of Kazakhstan remains in a Twin Cities hospital 10 days after he was knocked out in a match at the Minneapolis Armory.

David Morrell Jr., the WBA super middleweight champion who formerly trained in Minneapolis, dominated a 12-round match against Yerbossynuly on Nov. 5, ending it by landing a powerful righthanded punch in the final 30 seconds. Showtime TV announcers said at the end of that broadcast that Yerbossynuly had been taken to a hospital, which was nearby Hennepin County Medical Center.

On Tuesday, a new fight card for The Armory was announced, and Armory Boxing, the promotions team behind fight nights at the venue, also released a statement updating Yerbossynuly's condition:

"We are encouraged by reports of [his] continued improvement. ... We are hopeful and guardedly optimistic about his progress. We do not have any additional details to share about Aidos' condition, but we will continue to monitor his progress and keep him in our thoughts and prayers."

The day after Yerbossynuly's fight, it was reported he was in a coma. Fight promoters that day — TGB Promotions and PBC — released a statement saying representatives were "on the ground in Minneapolis with Aidos' team and we are monitoring the situation closely."

The next Armory fights being promoted for the first time Tuesday include Caleb Truax's return to the Minneapolis ring. The Osseo native's opponent for the Dec. 17 card was not announced. Truax (31-5-2, 19 KOs) will be returning to the ring for the first time in nearly two years.

"I'm excited," Truax said in a statement. "I am 39 years old. I have two or three more fights left in me and I want my career to end at The Armory. It is a fantastic venue and I want to finish my career at home and in front of all my fans, who have supported me for two decades."

Michel Rivera (24-0, 14 KOs) will take on Frank Martin (16-0, 12 KOs) in a 12-round lightweight title eliminator fight for Dec. 17's main event.