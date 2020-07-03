Ramsey County sheriff’s deputies recovered a man’s body from a pond near a homeless camp Thursday night.

Deputies responded at 7 p.m. to a pond near the Ramsey County Maplewood Library after a 911 caller reported finding a body there, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Maplewood police and sheriff’s deputies recovered the man’s body and turned it over to the Ramsey County medical examiner.

Deputies had responded to the same location at 4 a.m. Tuesday after a report that a person from the homeless camp near the library went underwater in the pond and did not resurface. The 911 caller said they could hear a person struggling in the water.

Deputies and Maplewood police and firefighters searched the pond Tuesday but could not find a body. The Sheriff’s Office said that murky water and dense weeds made the initial search “very challenging.”

The medical examiner will release the victim’s name and exact cause of death.