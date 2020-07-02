A teenager was shot several times Wednesday night near a tent encampment at Peavey Park in south Minneapolis, according to several reports.

According to the Minneapolis park police, the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. near the park, which is south of E. Franklin Avenue between S. Chicago and Park avenues. The victim was reported to be shot multiple times and was in critical condition but expected to live, WCCO-TV reported.

The victim was 18 or 19 years old, according to the reports.

Last week, police said a juvenile was sexually assaulted at a homeless encampment at Powderhorn Park, also in south Minneapolis.