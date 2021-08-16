DULUTH – The body of a Roseville man was found in a northern Minnesota lake on Monday, four days after the canoe he was in flooded and he was last seen swimming toward the shoreline, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

Philip Poulose, 21, and a friend were canoeing on Sand Lake about 10 miles north of Virginia Thursday afternoon when windy weather caused waves to flood their canoe.

Neither were wearing life jackets. The friend swam to a small island in the lake and was rescued, the Sheriff's Office said, while Poulose told his friend he would swim back to shore.

Poulose's body was found Monday morning.

"The recovery brings a four-day exhaustive search operation to an end," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

