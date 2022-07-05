Gophers men's hockey coach Bob Motzko on Tuesday announced he has hired coaching veteran Steve Miller as associate head coach.

Miller has spent the past five seasons as associate head coach at Ohio State, helping the Buckeyes earn two NCAA tournament berths, including a Frozen Four appearance in 2018, and a Big Ten regular-season championship in 2019.

Miller, 57, replaces Garrett Raboin, who left the Gophers to become coach of Augustana, an upstart program that will begin play in 2023-14.

Miller was a candidate to be as assistant coach under Don Lucia before the 2016-17 season, but that position went to former Minnesota captain Scott Bell.

A Sun Prairie, Wis., native who played at St. Mary's, Miller was an assistant coach at his alma mater for three years and at Miami (Ohio) for three years. He spent 20 years at Denver, helping the Pioneers win NCAA championships in 2004 and '05 before landing at Providence, which won the 2015 NCAA championship in his one season with the Friars. He also spent two seasons as director of hockey operations at Air Force.

Miller has been an assistant for the past six U.S. Junior National teams, helping Motzko-coached squads win the gold medal in 2017 and the bronze medal in 2018 at the World Junior Championship.

"Steve is one of the most decorated coaches in our sport," Motzko said in the news release. "From the national championships to the gold medals; he's been a part of everything. He's just a fantastic person and family man and a very highly respected coach in the business. We're so fortunate that Gopher hockey is going to have a guy with his background on the coaching staff."