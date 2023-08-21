Bob Dylan might have lost his direction home again.

News that was long awaited by fans of the Minnesota music icon, his so-called Never-Ending Tour is finally getting back on track in the United States this fall, starting with a swing through the Midwest in October. However, the itinerary announced by his team Monday morning does not include a stop in his home state.

The 82-year-old North Country native's newly announced trek — still officially billed as the Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour, per the title of his last album from 2020 — will begin in Kansas City at the Midland Theatre on Oct. 1 and 2. It then heads to other midsized theaters in St. Louis (Oct. 4), Chicago (Oct. 6-8) and Milwaukee (Oct. 11 and 12) before heading further east toward a final stop in upstate New York on Oct. 30.

Monday's announcement did come with the promise, "More dates will be announced soon." However, if a Minnesota stop was going to be added to the mix, it obviously would have made sense from a logistical standpoint to include it among these dates.

There's extra interest in Dylan's tour announcement this time because he has only performed overseas for most of the past year, although he did squeeze in some U.S. dates last spring and early summer. And let's face it: The Never-Ending Tour really can't go on forever, although reviews for his concerts in recent years have been largely favorable.

Dylan last performed in his home state — where he still owns a farm and has family — at the Mankato Civic Center in October 2019 that was a very well-received performance. He does have a history of performing in the Twin Cities on or around Election Day in early November, but this year's election (Nov. 7) is only for local offices around Minnesota.

Tickets for those other Midwest cities on his tour schedule go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., with presale options beginning Thursday. Links for each venue are posted on his tour page at bobdylan.com.