Boaters in Minnesota rank as the safest anywhere in the nation, according to the latest data from various federal agencies.

Based on the number of accidents per capita, Minnesota comes out on top, according to boatsafe.com, which crunched the numbers from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Minnesota's accident rate per 100,000 registered watercraft was 9.4, according to statistics released late last summer by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, the Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Upper Midwest was well represented with accident rates. Iowa was second (13.4), Wisconsin fourth (17.24), South Dakota seventh (20.37) and North Dakota ninth (20.72).

The state with the highest accident rate was Nevada at 129.49 per 100,000 registered watercraft.

Boatsafe.com, based in Arkansas, provides the latest boating safety information, reviews and news from around the nation.