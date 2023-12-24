Q: I just read that next year will have the last season of "Blue Bloods" even though it is a top drama on TV. As one who has watched this wonderful program since the beginning, I will miss it and the Reagan dinners. There wasn't any reason given for its ending in the article I read.

A: CBS is indeed preparing to say goodbye to the Reagans and the long-running police drama (and I will miss it, too). The final, 14th season will be spread out, with 10 new episodes beginning Feb. 16 and eight saved for the fall of 2024.

While the show has been the most-watched program on Friday nights, there has been a decline in its numbers among viewers ages 18-49, an audience prized by advertisers more than total viewers. Also, with long-running shows, the costs can go up; in "Blue Bloods"' case, the stars and producers reportedly took a 25% pay cut to make the 14th season happen — which makes a proper ending possible.

Dressing up

Q: Is "Say Yes to the Dress" returning?

A: Yes. New episodes will arrive on TLC April 6. A teaser from the network: "This season, Randy and his team navigate the toughest entourages, new extreme demands and even pull off a surprise wedding in the salon!" Customers include "a non-binary bride looking for two looks in one to a modest bride on the hunt for a perfect gown for her conservative Jewish ceremony and a bald bride ready to prove she is beautiful without a veil."

Blind ambition

Q: There was a show in the 1970s where the protagonist was blind. He was a cop or private detective and had a dog named Max. I cannot remember the name of the show.

A: That was "Longstreet," a drama starring James Franciscus as an insurance investigator blinded while working on a case. He continued as an investigator thanks to his dog Pax (not Max) and a martial arts instructor played by Bruce Lee. The show aired for a single season in 1971-72.

Cleaning up

Q: I remember reading that there would be another season of "The Cleaning Lady." Has it been delayed because of the strikes?

A: Yes, but it will be back — on March 5. Fox says the series "continues to examine the plight of undocumented immigrants and their difficulties accessing necessary health care and resources. ... It asks us all if the ends justify the means." And it's adding two new cast members, Kate del Castillo and Santiago Cabrera, as mysterious siblings.

More 'Creatures'

Q: When is the new season of "All Creatures Great and Small" coming on PBS?

A: The fourth season of the current "All Creatures" begins Jan. 7 on "Masterpiece." Here's some of what to expect: "It's spring 1940, and with Europe at war, the community in Darrowby is pulling together more than ever before. With Tristan away serving, Siegfried and James bring in some extra hands to help around the practice: highly efficient bookkeeper Miss Harbottle and student vet Richard Carmody. Happily married, Helen and James begin to think about their future despite the looming possibility that James could be called up to serve."

Write to brenfels@gmail.com.