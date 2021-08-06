The Brooklyn

The kitchen goes in two directions. The first, on multigrain bread ($11.50), follows all the rules, and the second ($14.50) adds breaded-and-fried cod, tartar sauce, American cheese and a hoagie roll.

8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park, brooklynedinburgh.com

Butter Bakery Cafe

Three cheers for the house-baked multigrain wheat bread, which is piled high with all of the essential components ($11). Add a kick with locally made kimchi ($1) from You Betcha Fermentcha.

3700 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., butterbakerycafe.com

Feller

This gussied-up version ($14) includes a bright pesto-infused aioli, peppery arugula, delicately toasted brioche and three of the most magical words in the English language: sugar-cured bacon.

402 S. Main St., Stillwater, fellerrestaurant.com

Lowry Hill Meats

What better place to focus on bacon than a top-performing butcher shop? The toasted bread for this dreamy specimen ($14) is the multigrain loaf from Honey and Rye, and the aioli is perfection.

1934 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., lowryhillmeats.com

Minnetonka Drive In

A no-frills, diner-style classic, with a bargain price ($5.19). Thursday's classic car night is a blast.

4658 Shoreline Drive, Spring Park, minnetonkadrivein.com

Pub 42

The aptly named "Millionaire's BLT" ($12.95) has an upper-tax-bracket vibe, thanks to plentiful amounts of thick-cut, sweet-hot bacon enriched with brown sugar and red pepper flakes.

7600 42nd Av. N., New Hope, pub42.com

Red River Kitchen

The standouts here ($12.75) include avocado, a rich aioli and slices of toasted sourdough dressed with Parmesan-infused butter.

6364 John Harris Drive, Edina, redriverkitchen.com

Seed Cafe

Tempeh bacon, vegan mayo, pretzel bun ($12). What's not to love? Adding the chipotle crema is a great idea.

3252B W. Lake St., Mpls., seedcafempls.com

Zettas

This tiny kitchen turns out noteworthy flatbread-style sandwiches, including a BLT-esque ($10) beauty.

2424 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., zettasmpls.com