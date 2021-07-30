The Buttered Tin
Chef/owner Alicia Hinze starts with her house-baked wheat-sunflower bread ($10.50), and other special touches include a chive-roasted garlic aioli and premium bacon from Fischer Family Farms Pork in Waseca, Minn. Add chicken ($3) and make it a club.
237 E. 7th St., St. Paul, thebutteredtin.com
Colossal Cafe
This sturdy iteration ($12.75), on toasted house-baked bread, breaks BLT boundaries by including Cheddar cheese, and yes, you should add a fried egg ($1.50) and avocado ($2.15).
2315 Como Av., St. Paul, and 1340 Grand Av., St. Paul, colossalcafe.com
Dakota Junction
A peak-season sandwich ($9) that showcases just-picked tomatoes from nearby Big Stone Garden and Gale Woods Farm. The first-rate bacon hails from Peterson Craftsman Meats in Osceola, Wis.
2281 Commerce Blvd., Mound, facebook.com/DakotaJunctionMound
Heather's
Owner Heather Asbury and her crew pull together a monster of a BLT ($17, it could easily serve two), brimming with all the right touches, including colorful heirloom tomatoes, a punchy basil aioli and plenty of Fischer Family Farms Pork bacon. A chocolate chip cookie for dessert ($2) is a must.
5201 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., heathersmpls.com
Hi-Lo Diner
At this beautifully restored 1950s diner, it's old-school all the way ($14), with nicely toasted bread, iceberg lettuce, juicy tomatoes, a stack of crisped-up bacon and plenty of mayonnaise. There's a gluten-free option, too.
4020 E. Lake St., Mpls., hi-lo-diner.com
Olivia's Organic Cafe
This beauty ($13.50) is built on slices of gluten-free, honey-sweetened white bread.
11849 Millpond Av., Burnsville, oliviasorganiccafe.com
Pittsburgh Blue
During lunch at this house of large portions, the kitchen thoughtfully serves a half-size BLAT (bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, $9.95), but big appetites can embrace the whole ($15.95) version. Love that smoky, thick-cut bacon.
3220 W. 70th St. in the Galleria, Edina, and 11900 Main St., Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, Maple Grove, pittsburghbluesteak.com
Reverie Cafe + Bar
A vegan version ($11), using tempeh-based bacon — plus a basil-infused plant-based aioli — on grilled sourdough. Takeout and patio dining only.
1517 E. 35th St., Mpls., reveriempls.com
Wagner's Drive-In
A no-frills, bargain-priced ($5.79), diner-style classic, made even better with the crinkle fries-and-soda combo ($3.89) or onion rings ($5.79).
7000 W. Broadway Av., Brooklyn Park, wagnersdrivein.com