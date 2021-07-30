The Buttered Tin

Chef/owner Alicia Hinze starts with her house-baked wheat-sunflower bread ($10.50), and other special touches include a chive-roasted garlic aioli and premium bacon from Fischer Family Farms Pork in Waseca, Minn. Add chicken ($3) and make it a club.

237 E. 7th St., St. Paul, thebutteredtin.com

Colossal Cafe

This sturdy iteration ($12.75), on toasted house-baked bread, breaks BLT boundaries by including Cheddar cheese, and yes, you should add a fried egg ($1.50) and avocado ($2.15).

2315 Como Av., St. Paul, and 1340 Grand Av., St. Paul, colossalcafe.com

Dakota Junction

A peak-season sandwich ($9) that showcases just-picked tomatoes from nearby Big Stone Garden and Gale Woods Farm. The first-rate bacon hails from Peterson Craftsman Meats in Osceola, Wis.

2281 Commerce Blvd., Mound, facebook.com/DakotaJunctionMound

Heather's

Owner Heather Asbury and her crew pull together a monster of a BLT ($17, it could easily serve two), brimming with all the right touches, including colorful heirloom tomatoes, a punchy basil aioli and plenty of Fischer Family Farms Pork bacon. A chocolate chip cookie for dessert ($2) is a must.

5201 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., heathersmpls.com

Hi-Lo Diner

At this beautifully restored 1950s diner, it's old-school all the way ($14), with nicely toasted bread, iceberg lettuce, juicy tomatoes, a stack of crisped-up bacon and plenty of mayonnaise. There's a gluten-free option, too.

4020 E. Lake St., Mpls., hi-lo-diner.com

Olivia's Organic Cafe

This beauty ($13.50) is built on slices of gluten-free, honey-sweetened white bread.

11849 Millpond Av., Burnsville, oliviasorganiccafe.com

Pittsburgh Blue

During lunch at this house of large portions, the kitchen thoughtfully serves a half-size BLAT (bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, $9.95), but big appetites can embrace the whole ($15.95) version. Love that smoky, thick-cut bacon.

3220 W. 70th St. in the Galleria, Edina, and 11900 Main St., Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, Maple Grove, pittsburghbluesteak.com

Reverie Cafe + Bar

A vegan version ($11), using tempeh-based bacon — plus a basil-infused plant-based aioli — on grilled sourdough. Takeout and patio dining only.

1517 E. 35th St., Mpls., reveriempls.com

Wagner's Drive-In

A no-frills, bargain-priced ($5.79), diner-style classic, made even better with the crinkle fries-and-soda combo ($3.89) or onion rings ($5.79).

7000 W. Broadway Av., Brooklyn Park, wagnersdrivein.com