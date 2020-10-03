A barricaded suspect surrended peacefully late Friday after an hourslong standoff in Bloomington, police said.

Law enforcement officers got into a standoff with the man in a apartment building Friday afternoon after shots were fired as U.S. marshals sought to serve a warrant, Bloomington Deputy Police Chief Mike Hartley said.

The standoff at the Paragon Apartments in the area of W. Old Shakopee Road and S. Brunswick Avenue closed several roads in the area, according to the Bloomington police Twitter account.

The suspect shot twice at officers, according to police scanner reports.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including SWAT teams and the State Patrol, responded.

Officers initially believed a 5-year-old child and a woman were in the apartment, but they were both declared safe later.

A law enforcement negotiator was able to make contact with the suspect via phone during the standoff, according to police scanner monitors.

