A suspect who allegedly shot a woman in Bloomington early Friday was arrested after leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit that ended in Wisconsin.

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 28-year-old man after he drove as fast as 120 mph on Interstate 94 and attempted to ram squad cars. The suspect’s vehicle became disabled near Roberts, Wis. and he fled on foot into a cornfield, said Jeff Klatt, field services captain with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

Events began about 3 a.m. when Bloomington police responded to a shooting in the 7800 block of Normandale Boulevard. They learned a woman had been shot and had been taken to a hospital. She told them her boyfriend had shot her, said Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.

The woman was shot in her upper body. Hartley described her injuries as nonlife threatening.

About 90 minutes later, Woodbury police spotted a vehicle on I-94 being “operated by a suspect in what was described as an attempted homicide in Bloomington,” Klatt said.

Officers attempted to stop him. He continued into Wisconsin. Police from Hudson and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit. Police learned the suspect was believed to have been armed with a handgun and had a history with improvised explosive devices, Klatt said.

The suspect ran from his broken-down vehicle and deputies used K-9 dogs to find him hiding in a cornfield just before 5 a.m. He was arrested after following deputies’ commands, Klatt said.

The suspect is being held in the St. Croix County Jail. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects until they are charged.

The freeway was closed for about an hour as police secured the scene, Klatt said.