Police are looking for the car and the driver who caused a high-speed hit-and-run crash in Bloomington that left an Uber passenger in the other vehicle with little chance of surviving his injuries.

The collision occurred about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the intersection of E. 94th Street and S. 12th Avenue, according to police.

Based on vehicle parts left behind at the crash scene, police in a filing Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court describe the vehicle they are trying to find as a dark gray Infiniti G35, model year ranging from 2006 to 2009.

Along with damage to the car's front end on the passenger said, police added that its muffler was especially loud.

Severely injured in the other car was Kelvin S. Conteh, 49, of Bloomington, according to the court filing from police asking a judge to allow them to gather cellular data in the vicinity of the crash scene.

Conteh remains in critical condition at HCMC, a hospital spokeswoman said. He has "a broken neck, no brain activity and is not expected to live," the court filing read.

According to the search warrant affidavit:

Officers arrived to find Conteh, who was getting a ride to the Walmart in Bloomington, unconscious in the back seat of the Uber driver's car with life-threatening injuries.

The Uber driver was heading north on 12th, entered the intersection with 94th having the right of way and was hit on the rear passenger side by the Infiniti, whose driver was speeding without headlights illuminated and failed to observe the stop sign.

The Infiniti left behind part of a bumper and headlight assembly before leaving the scene.

Officers followed a trail of fluid from the Infiniti to a home in the 9500 block of S. Oakland Avenue, where the car stopped. A residential camera captured the driver inspecting the damage, but darkness made it impossible to make out the suspect.

The camera did reveal another vehicle arrive at the same address before both drivers left 30 seconds later.

Police put photos of a car of the same make, model and color on social media and asked for the public's help in finding the vehicle and the driver. The posting said tips can be called in to police at 952-563-4900.