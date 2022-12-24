There was a shooting at the Mall of America on Friday night, a spokesman for the Bloomington Police Department has confirmed.
The mall was put on lockdown, the spokesman said. He did not say where in the mall it occurred or the condition of the person that was shot.
The spokesman said more details would be coming from the Police Department.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
