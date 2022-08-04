The Mall of America was placed on lockdown Thursday as police are on the scene of an "confirmed isolated incident" Thursday afternoon.

Mall spokesman Dan Jasper confirmed that a lockdown was in place but did not have further details. He said more information would be released later.

"There is a confirmed isolated incident in a tenant space," The Mall of America said on its Twitter account. "Please remain in the closest secure location until the lockdown has been lifted. Please stay tuned for additional updates."

Bloomington police said in a tweet that "we are currently working an active incident inside Mall of America on the northwest side. Numerous officers are on scene."

Social media posts showed shoppers running for the exits while others were directed to take shelter. Videos of officers armed with rifles walking the concourse were also posted.

A short video posted to Twitter shows a man walking toward the Nike Store, while shouts and sound of three apparent gunshots can be heard.

According to emergency dispatch audio, shots were heard near Nordstrom on the northwest side of the mall. The dispatch audio that the incident possibly involve juvenile males fighting.

Danny Reinan, 22, a Minneapolis student, was at the mall with friends when the announcement came through at about 4:20 p.m.

"It was all really sudden. We were at the Barnes and Noble and suddenly there was an announcement over the loudspeaker that the mall is on lockdown and it's not a drill," Reinan said. "The staff rushed us into the back room where we are waiting right now. Everybody's trying to stay calm but you can really feel the tension and anxiety in the air."

Reinan said about 75 people were in the small room. They did not hear any shots fired, but saw people running away.

The mall marks the 30th anniversary of its opening on Aug. 11. It was placed on lockdown on New Year's Eve last year when two people were shot during a fight. One man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and another was grazed. Kahlil M. Wiley was charged in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with the gunfire.

This is a breaking news update. Come back to Startribune.com for more details.