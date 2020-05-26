A Bloomington man who died while kayaking Sunday in Aitkin County likely drowned, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul Mott, 62, had been kayaking on Long Lake in Glen Township, north of Mille Lacs Lake and about 10 miles southeast of the city of Aitkin. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office said the preliminary cause of death was freshwater drowning.

Aitkin County dispatchers received a call Sunday that a person had been found unresponsive while in the water on Long Lake. The caller reported that the man was in a kayak but it had turned on its side and the man’s face was in the water.

A man and his son found Mott, brought him to shore and started CPR. A crew from North Ambulance eventually took over, but lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

Deputies who spoke with the man and his son said they saw Mott fishing in the kayak earlier and that he had been wearing a life jacket at that time.