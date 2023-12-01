Plans to renovate two high school stadiums in Bloomington are on hold, because home games at Bloomington's Kennedy and Jefferson high schools might be too loud.

Bloomington city ordinance limits decibel levels, said Bloomington Public Schools spokesman Rick Kaufman, but he said school officials did not think noise either stadium would fall within those limits. The school district plans to ask for a variance from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

While the district goes through the variance process the projects will not advance through city permitting, Kaufman said — meaning the stadiums will be set back several months from the district's planned fall 2024 opening. If all goes to plan, Kaufman said the renovated stadiums will open sometime in 2025.