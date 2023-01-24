Chao Moua has been appointed to an at-large seat on Bloomington City Council, and will fill the vacant council seat starting Feb. 6 until city elections in November. Moua has lived in Bloomington since 2015 and served on the Community Budget Advisory Committee.

The vacancy arose when former Council Member Nathan Coulter stepped down from the council in 2022 to serve as as state representative.

The council interviewed 19 applicants for the post earlier this month and voted on five finalists: Adam Carvel, Phil Koktan, Nelly Korman, Moua and Maureen Scallen Failor. The council voted to appoint Moua during their Monday evening meeting.

Moua will serve on the council until city elections in November. The person who wins the at-large seat this November will be elected only to a two-year term, but the following election for the seat in 2025 will be for a full four-year term.