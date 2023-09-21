Bright Health's chief operating officer is leaving after about 16 months on the job, the company announced Thursday.

Jeff Cook joined Bright Health in May 2022. Last week, the Bloomington-based company and Cook agreed he will be departing effective Oct. 13, according to a regulatory filing.

"Mr. Cook's duties will be redistributed to other members of the company's management team," the filing said.

Earlier this week, Bright Health disclosed a repayment plan with health insurance regulators after failing to make full payment by mid-September on its risk adjustment obligations to the federal government.

It expects to pay the balance owed — about $380 million — over the next 18 months, drawing on proceeds from an expected sale of its Medicare health plan business in California.

Bright Health went public in June 2021, in the largest-ever initial public offering by a Minnesota company. It suffered large losses with missteps in the health insurance business and announced last October that it would exit all 15 states where it sold coverage to individuals — by far its largest business at the time.

No longer a traditional health insurer, Bright Health is now focused on running a number of company-owned medical clinics in the south while administering "value-based care" contracts between medical groups and health plans.