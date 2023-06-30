Bright Health Group is selling its California Medicare Advantage business for $600 million, a move that marks its complete exodus from the health insurance business.

California-based Molina Healthcare Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is the buyer.

Bright Health in April signaled it was considering a sale of its only remaining Medicare business.

In a statement the company said that the deal proceed would "significantly strengthen Bright Health's capital position." With its history of large net losses the company has been under consistent financial pressure to raise more capital and meet its loan obligations.

The company plans to use the proceeds towards paying off loans as well as liabilities connected to its discontinued business of selling health insurance through exchanges.

After going public in the largest ever offering for a Minnesota company, Bright Health quickly expanded, peaking in 2021 with individual plans offered through health care exchanges in 15 states.

In October, Bright Health announced its exit from selling individual and family health insurance, which had been its core business. It also sold off its Medicare Advantage plan offerings in four of the six states it operated. By the spring, only California remained.

Bright Health still owns a group of primary care clinics.

"We look forward to further focusing on our value-based, consumer-driven care model. We see great potential to expand relationships with key payor partners as we continue to increase access to simpler, more personal, and affordable health care," said Mike Mikan, Bright Health's CEO, in a statement.

As its business struggled, Bright Health laid off employees in several rounds of cuts at its Bloomington headquarters.

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in early 2024.

According to the company's deal announcement, "Bright Health does not intend to comment or disclose further developments until the transaction is closed."

For 2022, the buyer, Molina, reported revenue of $32 billion.

In May, Bright Health sold Zipnosis, its telehealth business, to New York-based startup Florence. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Bright Health had acquired Zipnosis, a Minneapolis-based startup, in 2021.