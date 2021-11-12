Light snow will continue to fall and the winds will continue to howl most of Friday morning and into the afternoon as the first round of winter smacks the Twin Cities and much of northern and western Minnesota.

And another system that is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of snow somewhere along Interstate 94 Saturday will keep the weekend cool, white and windswept, the National Weather Service said.

It's too soon to say where Saturday's snow will fall, said NWS meteorologist Chris O'Brien.

"We will not have a great idea where that will be until after this system passes," he said Friday morning

For now, all eyes were on a low pressure system that brought light amounts of snow to the metro and up to a couple inches across a wide swath of central and western Minnesota Thursday night and Friday, with the highest amounts in Prinsburg (2.3 inches) and Hutchinson and Little Falls reporting 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Further north, the system dropped 6.8 inches near Orr, in northeastern Minnesota and 4.5 inches near International Falls, the weather service said.

But it was the strong winds that will make it a blustery Friday across the state, O'Brien said. Gusts of 50 mph or high have been common across western Minnesota where a blizzard warning remains in effect for Traverse and Big Stone counties in Minnesota and adjacent counties in South Dakota.

A Winter Weather advisory covers the western half of Minnesota from the Canadian border to the Iowa border. The advisory in effect through noon comes with gusty winds that "could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," the weather service said.

The breezy conditions will also make for tough travel conditions across the western part of the state. Blowing snow could make for slippery roads and reduced visibility, the weather service said.

Even when the advisory expires — though it could be extended — winds are not expected to relax until the overnight hours Friday into Saturday, O'Brien said.

November blizzards are rare, but not uncommon. Thursday's arrived on one of the most notorious Nov. 11 storms of all, the Great Armistice Day Blizzard of 1940. In that storm, more than 27 inches of snow fell in Collegeville, Minn. and 16 in the Twin Cities. It took days for the roads to be cleared and some side roads were not open for traffic until closer to the end of the month, according to an account from the Minnesota Climatology Office.

No repeat is in store this year, and after a brisk Sunday, the Twin Cities is in for a slight warm up. Temperatures could hit the low 50s by Tuesday, before dropping back into the upper 30s the rest of the week.

But for anybody hoping for more fall warmth, don't count on it, O'Brien said

"Winter is mainly here," he said.

