Two prominent Minnesota politicians were injured in a vehicle crash Wednesday while driving back from Farmfest in Redwood County.

State Auditor Julie Blaha and state Sen. Melisa Franzen were both hospitalized Wednesday night, according to Donald McFarland, the communications and legislative affairs director for Blaha's office. They are expected to recover.

In a statement on Twitter Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent said she had spoken with Franzen.

"I spoke with Melisa tonight. I was reassured by the sound of her voice and I'm so grateful it sounds like she'll be OK," Kent wrote. "I am holding both her and Julie in my prayers."

Farmfest, a three-day ag show in southwestern Minnesota, draws thousands of farmers, representatives of agriculture-related businesses and nonprofits, and politicians.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-