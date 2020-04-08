Bird supply stores are open for business, thank goodness. At least the two in our neighborhood, All Seasons Wild Bird and Wild Birds Unlimited. You park outside, order by phone, then go to the door to receive your purchase. Payment is via card over the phone. I bought meal worms today (Wednesday) for feeder birds at home, and for bluebirds on my trail as soon as they return. I have seen one so far. I was afraid the stores would be closed. Thank goodness. Essential for certain!

