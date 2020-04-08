Bird supply stores are open for business, thank goodness. At least the two in our neighborhood, All Seasons Wild Bird and Wild Birds Unlimited. You park outside, order by phone, then go to the door to receive your purchase. Payment is via card over the phone. I bought meal worms today (Wednesday) for feeder birds at home, and for bluebirds on my trail as soon as they return. I have seen one so far. I was afraid the stores would be closed. Thank goodness. Essential for certain!
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Wingnut
Home & Garden
Migration updates at birdcast.info
One more reason to become acquainted with the amazing birding resource you'll find at Cornell Lab of Ornithology
Home & Garden
Bird stores open for business
Place orders by phone, pickup at the door
Home & Garden
Cats -- cute, cuddly, complicated
Wild forever, even tabby
Home & Garden
Blackbirds share, cardinals not so much
A reflection of what?
Home & Garden
The world of cats, always the hunters
Explored in depth in new book