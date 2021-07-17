Wild GM Bill Guerin's offseason to-do list update
Completed tasks
* Signed Joel Eriksson Ek to an eight-year, $42 million deal.
* Re-signed free agent Nick Bjugstad to a one-year, $900,000 contract.
* Dumped Zach Parise, Ryan Suter, buying out final four years of their deals.
In the works
* Sign Kevin Fiala
He is a restricted free agent, eligible for arbitration.
* Sign Kirill Kaprizov
NHL rookie of the year hasn't reached free agency yet, but the Wild envisions Kaprizov being here long-term.
* Find some key pieces
The team still hasn't added a front-line center; otherwise addressing depth at center or wing and filling out the defense are likely needs.
