Wild GM Bill Guerin's offseason to-do list update

Completed tasks

* Signed Joel Eriksson Ek to an eight-year, $42 million deal.

* Re-signed free agent Nick Bjugstad to a one-year, $900,000 contract.

* Dumped Zach Parise, Ryan Suter, buying out final four years of their deals.

In the works

* Sign Kevin Fiala

He is a restricted free agent, eligible for arbitration.

* Sign Kirill Kaprizov

NHL rookie of the year hasn't reached free agency yet, but the Wild envisions Kaprizov being here long-term.

* Find some key pieces

The team still hasn't added a front-line center; otherwise addressing depth at center or wing and filling out the defense are likely needs.