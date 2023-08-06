Bike sharing is returning to St. Paul for the first time in five years, and electric-assisted bicycles could be on the streets later this month.

The St. Paul City Council last week approved a resolution allowing Lime to deploy up to 500 of the dockless vehicles on city streets for the rest of the riding season. The agreement could be renewed annually through the end of 2026, according to the council's action.

"We are excited to have bike sharing back in St. Paul," said David Peterson, senior transportation planner with the city's Public Works Department. "E-bikes are a great mobility resource for residents and visitors, giving everyone another option to get around the city. The electric assist of the e-bikes are helpful for bikers of all abilities."

Lime already operates electric scooters and bicycles in Minneapolis and at the University of Minnesota. With this expansion into the capital city, Minneapolis and St. Paul will have the same vendor for the first time since 2018.

"We take pride in connecting people to their cities, connecting neighborhoods throughout cities and connecting residents to jobs and opportunities," said LeAaron Foley, Lime's director of Government and Community Relations. With bike share users on Lime bikes now able to cross city borders, "the Twin Cities will be more connected than ever before."

The Gen4 e-bikes have increased motor power that helps riders easily climb hills, and are designed to eliminate the need to shift gears, the company said.

The bikes come with a phone holder, allowing riders to easily navigate and follow directions without having to stop and look at their phones, Lime added.

Lime is one of two vendors providing e-bike rentals in Minneapolis this year after Nice Ride ceased operations. Lyft, which operated Nice Ride, stopped the service after 13 seasons when its primary sponsor, Blue Cross Blue Shield, said it would not renew its sponsorship.

Rideshare is booming this year, with total rides across the Twin Cities up 92% compared to last year, said Lime spokesman Jacob Tugendrajch. Riders took 32,000 trips in June and 34,000 trips in July, with a majority of those on e-bikes, he said.

MnDOT restroom up for award

Restrooms at the Clear Lake and Des Moines River rest areas on Interstate 90 near Jackson, Minn., are finalists in the Cintas Corp. 2023 America's Best Restroom contest.

Remodeled in 2021, the restrooms made the cut for cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements, which include entrances without doors and large, photographic murals illustrating detailed views of the prairie landscape.

"It is an honor to be nominated," said MnDOT spokeswoman Anne Meyer. "We take pride in our commitment to maintaining clean and accessible restrooms at rest areas across the state."

Voting continues through Friday at bestrestroom.com/vote.