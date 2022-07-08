Colombian cyclist Luis Carlos Chia won a stage of the Vuelta a Colombia race on June 5 and, like bike racers often do, threw his arms out wide to celebrate after crossing the finish line — and promptly ran into his wife, who was photographing the event, Canadian Cycling reported. Chia knocked his wife, Claudia Roncancio, to the ground, where she lay unconscious as medical staff attended to her. "I don't understand why she didn't get out of the way," Chia said. Roncancio needed four stitches and was kept under observation overnight in a hospital, but she reportedly is recovering.

Something's missing

Ever felt like you're forgetting something? Tennis pro Ugo Humbert of France certainly can relate after marching out for a match against Norway's Casper Ruud at Wimbledon on June 29 without a key piece of equipment — his racquets. Reuters reported that Humbert, 24, told the umpire, "I don't have any racquets — sorry for that." Someone quickly fetched his three racquets from the locker room, and after losing the first set, Humbert won the match.

Cash flow issues

When fire erupted on June 26 at the Church of St. Basil the Great in Pargolovo, Russia, parishioners first assumed it was faulty wiring that had sparked the blaze, Oddity Central reported. Damage to the outside was considerable, and some thought it was a divine message that they should build a bigger, more beautiful church. As it turns out, however, neither of those explanations was valid. Instead, a 36-year-old man who was tired of his wife donating all their money to the church allegedly splashed the walls of the church with gasoline and, after checking to make sure no one was inside, lit the match. "Everything he earned, she brought to temple," a Russian newspaper reported. "Because of this, they had a conflict." The man admitted his guilt and was allowed to await sentencing at home.

Cut the cheese

The Bridge Bakehouse in Derbyshire, England, received an anonymous letter from a "disgruntled member of the local community" about a sandwich that's been on the menu since last September: the Cheesus Christ. The sandwich, which features caramelized onion chutney, mature cheddar and mozzarella, sounds delicious, but the letter writer disapproved of its name. So far, no person or group has claimed responsibility for the letter, but that doesn't mean the issue has been dropped. On June 10, someone defaced the bakery's outdoor menu, covering the sandwich name with white paint. On its Facebook page, the bakery posted, "To whoever has tried to cover up the 'Cheesus Christ' sandwich on our outdoor menu board with white paint, can you please not? And if it wasn't done in the dead of night by someone dressed like The Mask of Zorro, we are going to be highly disappointed."

Uncovering history

A vendor at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, Del., discovered a hidden treasure locked behind a wall: a fully intact Burger King restaurant that was closed in 2009, Newsweek reported. One poster quipped: "In Europe they've been finding remnants, artifacts and towns of the Roman Empire. Here they find Burger Kings."

Send your weird news items with subject line Weird News to WeirdNewsTips@amuniversal.com.