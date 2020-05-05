DULUTH — Summer just got quieter on Wisconsin’s South Shore.

Citing the coronavirus, Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua has canceled all its summer performances for the June-through-September concert series near Bayfield.

“After weighing countless scenarios, we have determined that the most responsible and viable path forward is to cancel all of our summer performances,” executive director Terry Matier said in a statement. “With the uncertainty surrounding the safety of large gatherings, it was unfortunately the only decision we could make.”

Among the performers planned this year were Tanya Tucker, John Hiatt, Wynonna, Cold War Kids, Michael Franti & Spearhead, KT Tunstall, Drive-By Truckers, Los Lobos and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

Ticket holders can request a refund, get credit for future performances or donate to Big Top. Visit bigtop.org to learn more.

“With your help, Big Top will continue to bring you exciting program options during our long intermission,” Matier said.