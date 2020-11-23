The Gophers women’s basketball team will start its season at home against Eastern Illinois on Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. at Williams Arena.

But the season will look quite different, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

First, there will be only two nonconference games before the Gophers, in their third season under head coach Lindsay Whalen, jump into a 20-game Big Ten Conference schedule vs. Michigan State at Williams Arena Dec. 9.

Second, fans will not be allowed to attend games this season.

After opening against Eastern Illinois — which went 19-12 last season — the Gophers will host a Drake team that went 22-8 last season on Dec. 6.

And then a difficult run through the Big Ten begins. Rated the second-best conference in the country in RPI last season, the Big Ten had five teams mentioned in the Top 25 of the preseason Association Press Top 25 in Maryland (12), Indiana (16), Northwestern (17), Ohio State (20) and Michigan (25).

Gophers 2020-21 women's basketball schedule

The 20-game conference Minnesota slate includes two games against two of those Top 25 teams; the Gophers play both Maryland and Michigan twice. The Gophers will also get two games against Penn State, Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Illinois. The Gophers play Indiana, Northwestern, Michigan State, Purdue, Ohio State and Rutgers once each.

The Gophers are 37-16 overall and 14-22 in the Big Ten in two seasons under Whalen; her team was 16-15, 5-13 last season.

Game times and a TV schedule will announced at a later date. The Gophers end the regular season at Illinois on either March 4 or 5 and the Big Ten tournament will be held in Indianapolis March 9-13.