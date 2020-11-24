The third-ranked UConn women's basketball team has postponed its first four games after a member of the program tested positive for COVID-19.

Former Hopkins star Paige Bueckers, who was Minnesota's Miss Basketball and the Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year last year, is a freshman with the Huskies.

The Huskies were going to play Quinnipiac and either No. 6 Mississippi State or Maine this weekend at Mohegan Sun. They were also scheduled to face No. 5 Louisville on Dec. 4 in the Jimmy V Classic women's game.

UConn also had its first Big East game scheduled for Dec. 6 at Seton Hall.

Team activities will remain on hold for at least 14 days and will resume when it is deemed safe by medical professionals.