The third-ranked UConn women's basketball team has postponed its first four games after a member of the program tested positive for COVID-19.
Former Hopkins star Paige Bueckers, who was Minnesota's Miss Basketball and the Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year last year, is a freshman with the Huskies.
The Huskies were going to play Quinnipiac and either No. 6 Mississippi State or Maine this weekend at Mohegan Sun. They were also scheduled to face No. 5 Louisville on Dec. 4 in the Jimmy V Classic women's game.
UConn also had its first Big East game scheduled for Dec. 6 at Seton Hall.
Team activities will remain on hold for at least 14 days and will resume when it is deemed safe by medical professionals.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers cancel Tuesday's practice over COVID concerns, with Wisconsin game looming
Summary xjxjxjx xjxjxjx xjxjxjx xjxjxjx xjxjxjx xjxj.
Gophers
Top Minnesota seniors of 2017 prepare for final college season
Brad Davison and Nate Reuvers are trying to help the Badgers get back to the Final Four. McKinley Wright wants to show NBA scouts he can lead Colorado to the Big Dance.
Gophers
Marcus Fuller's starting five — NCAA men's basketball's best
Dream teamMarcus Fuller's 2020-21 college men's basketball dream team:GUARDJared Butler, Baylor, JR.Butler was the leading scorer (16.0 points per game) for the Bears, who were…
Gophers
Scoggins: Pitino has built strong U roster for strange season ahead
Add this to the list of unexpected things of 2020: Gophers men's basketball has a deep, stable roster.
Gophers
Big Ten women's basketball schedule released; Gophers open Dec. 2
Only two nonconference games will be played before the Gophers open their Big Ten schedule against Michigan State.