1. Ohio State (8-1, 6-0)

If the Buckeyes make it to Indy for the Big Ten title game, they will have earned it. They finish with upset-minded Purdue, Michigan State and Michigan. Last week: 2

2. Michigan State (8-1, 5-1)

Purdue rolled to 594 total yards against a Spartans defense that ranks last in the Big Ten. Last week: 1

3. Michigan (8-1, 5-1)

Wolverines travel to Penn State, where they are 5-1 in the past six visits. Last week: 3

4. Wisconsin (6-3, 4-2)

Badgers are on a four-game Big Ten win streak, outscoring opponents 131-23 in that span. Last week: 5

5. Iowa (7-2, 4-2)

Hawkeyes rebounded to edge Northwestern and now get a Gophers team eager to end a six-year skid in the Floyd of Rosedale game. Last week: 6

6. Penn State (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten)

Nittany Lions likely won't win East, but they can play spoiler vs. Michigan this week and Michigan State in finale. Last week: 7

7. Purdue (6-3, 4-2)

Boilermakers already own upsets over then-No. 2 Iowa and then-No. 3 Michigan State. They visit No. 4 Ohio State this week. Last week: 8

8. Gophers (6-3, 4-2)

To win the Big Ten West, the Gophers almost certainly must beat both Iowa and Wisconsin. A tall order, but isn't that what it should be? Last week: 4

9. Maryland (5-4, 2-4)

Terps visit a Michigan State team stinging from an upset loss. Last week: 9

10. Illinois (4-6, 3-4)

Bowl eligibility isn't out of the question for Illini, who finish at Iowa and vs. Northwestern. Last week: 12

11. Nebraska (3-7, 1-6)

Huskers get their bye week after hanging tough against Ohio State. Last week: 10

12. Rutgers (4-5, 1-5)

Trip to Indiana could boost Scarlet Knights' bowl hopes. Last week: 11

13. Northwestern (3-6, 1-5)

Wildcats kept it close vs. Iowa but were doomed by three interceptions. Last week: 13

14. Indiana (2-7, 0-6)

Hoosiers averaged 3.5 yards per pass attempt in loss to Michigan. Last week: 14