The Star Tribune's Sarah McLellan joins Michael Rand to break down the Wild's 1-0 overtime win over Vegas in Game 1 of their playoff series. Veteran goalie Cam Talbot was perfect in net, turning away 42 shots and helping the Wild calm its nerves early on. Joel Eriksson Ek provided the only offense necessary with a deflected shot from close range in overtime. Can the Wild carry that momentum into Game 2 and take a huge series lead in Vegas?

10:00: Patrick Reusse joins the show for a little more Wild talk, plus thoughts on the Twins continuing to invent ways to lose games. If Saturday's comeback win gave you thoughts that the team was going to start a streak in the right direction, Sunday's disappointing 7-6 loss will leave you thinking otherwise. Plus the Wolves finished their season Sunday with much more promise than how the started — but Rand argues there is still a lot of work to be done before anyone can be happy with this roster.

30:00: Minnesota United scored a huge stoppage time goal to win over the weekend while the Lynx lost a tense opener. Could anything more possibly have happened?

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports