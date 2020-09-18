Hours before President Donald Trump was scheduled to host a rally in Bemidji, Democratic challenger Joe Biden flew into Duluth Friday to meet with union members who could be a bulwark of DFL support in an increasingly Republican swath of northern Minnesota.

While Biden met with a group of labor leaders at the Jerry Alander Carpenter Training Center in Hermantown, the Trump campaign prepared for a larger airport rally in Bemidji, an area that supported him overwhelmingly in 2016, though he narrowly lost the state to Hillary Clinton.

The same-day visits to Minnesota by two major party presidential candidates marked the start of early voting in a Midwestern battleground state that both campaigns see as potentially decisive in November.

Biden’s tour of the union training center was meant to underscore his plan to promote American made products and services.

While talking to other carpenters and receiving a welding demonstration, Biden said “This is the stuff that’s going to put a lot of people to work.”

He also talked about his made in America mandate for federal procurement. “It has to be made in the United States of America,” he said, “For real.”

A small group of Biden supporters outside Jerry Alander Carpenter Training Center as Vice President Biden’s motorcade arrived.

At one point, Biden, tieless, swapped out a cloth mask that appeared to be slipping down his face. He changed into a surgical mask.

Among those Biden met with were John Raines, executive secretary-treasurer of the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, and Matt Companario, executive director of all areas except Eastern Iowa, Minnesota Floor Covering, and Greater Wisconsin.

Before Biden arrived, the Trump campaign released a letter from three Iron Range mayors extolling the president’s support for mining: “As a result of the Trump Administration’s policies, our communities were given a much needed shot in the arm so that our towns can roar back to life — and there is no one we Rangers trust to bring about the great American comeback more than President Donald Trump,”

The letter was signed by Mayors Chris Vreeland of Hoyt Lakes, Kathy Brandau of Winton, and Tony Nygaard of McKinley.

The president was expected to land in Minnesota later in the afternoon.