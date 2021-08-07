A bill honoring law enforcement with congressional gold medals for their service protecting the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was signed into law last week after U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar championed the legislation.

"On January 6th, front line law enforcement officers performed heroically under unimaginable circumstances. They defended not only the Capitol, but our democracy itself," Klobuchar, a Democrat, said in a statement. "In the aftermath of that dark day, the President's signing of this bill is an important step to recognize their patriotism and sacrifice as we work to move our democracy forward."

The legislation cleared the House in June, with each of Minnesota's members in the chamber voting for the bill, and was unanimously passed by the Senate last week. Missouri GOP Sen. Roy Blunt joined Klobuchar in leading the Senate's work on the honor, according to a news release. Klobuchar and Blunt stood with President Joe Biden as he signed the legislation into law.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the heroic actions of the United States Capitol Police, the Metropolitan Police Department, and all of the law enforcement personnel who responded to the January 6th attack," Blunt said in a statement after the bill passed. "These Congressional Gold Medals recognize their selflessness and bravery, and honor the sacrifices they and their families make every day."