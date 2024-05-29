A bicyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon after colliding with a Green Line light-rail train in St. Paul, authorities said.

Metro Transit and St. Paul police were called at about 4:15 p.m. to the Capitol/Rice Street Station, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Metro Transit spokesperson Nikki Muehlhausen.

Metro Transit police were leading the investigation into the collision, and buses were replacing trains between the Green Line Hamline Avenue and 10th Street stations until the scene could be cleared.



