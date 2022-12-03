Mary Hardin-Baylor rallied with 24 unanswered points in the final 14 minutes of the game and scored a 41-28 victory over Bethel in the NCAA Division III quarterfinals on Saturday in Belton, Texas.

After the Royals scored on the second play of the fourth quarter to take a 28-17 lead, the Crusaders started their comeback on the first play of their ensuing possession.

Kyle King completed a 65-yard TD pass to K.J. Miller to get the Crusaders within 28-23 with 13:55 remaining. The Crusaders took the lead on Kenneth Cormier's 12-yard TD run with 10:31 remaining and added a touchdown and field goal in the final six minutes.

The Royals (10-3) drove to the Crusaders' 19 in the final two minutes but stalled on downs.

Jaran Roste passed for 266 yards and three touchdowns and David Geebli rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown for the Royals.

King passed for 276 yards and Aphonso Thomas and Cormier each ran for two touchdowns.

The Crusaders (12-1), who have reached the Stagg Bowl three times since 2017, will play North Central (Ill.) in the semifinals. North Central defeated Ithaca 48-7 on Saturday.