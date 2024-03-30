EVANSVILLE, IND. – Kyreese Willingham's three-pointer from the corner with less than a second remaining lifted the Minnesota State Mankato men's basketball team to an 88-85 victory over Nova Southeastern in the championship game of the Division II men's tournament Saturday.

The national title is the first for the Mavericks and the first for a men's team from Minnesota since Winona State won the Division II title in 2008.

The victory came less than 24 hours after the MSU Mankato women's team defeated Texas Woman's 89-73 on Friday in St. Joseph, Mo., for the Division II championship. MSU Mankato is the first university to win both the men's and women's D-II championships in the same year since Central Missouri in 1984.

On Saturday, the Mavericks trailed by two points at halftime before starting the second half with an 18-5 run to open a 56-45 lead with 15 minutes, 54 seconds remaining.

The Mavericks led 71-58 with 10:45 remaining before the Sharks, the defending national champions, went on an 11-0 run to pull within 71-69 with 4:15 left.

A field goal by the Sharks' MJ Iraldi tied the score 85-85 with 1:15 to play.

The Mavericks missed a field-goal attempt on their ensuing possession but got the ball back with 27 seconds remaining following a Sharks turnover. Willingham then made his championship-clinching basket right in front of the Mavericks bench.